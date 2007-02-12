Huntsman Forms Venture In Russia

Huntsman Corp. has formed a joint venture in Russia to manufacture and sell polyurethane systems to adhesives, coatings, elastomer, and insulation customers in Russia and other areas of the former Soviet Union. To be based at partner NMG's headquarters in Obninsk, near Moscow, the venture, ZAO Huntsman-NMG, extends a 10-year relationship between the two firms. Dow Chemical set up a similar relationship with Russian polyurethane specialist Izolan in August 2006.
