Ineos Adds In France

Ineos Oxide will increase its capacity for ethylene oxide and ethanolamine derivatives at its site in Lavéra, near Marseille. The expansions will include additional ethylene oxide capacity and process improvements that will extend its 55,000-metric-ton ethanolamine unit to 180,000 metric tons per year. With the expansion, Ineos says it will become the world's leading ethanolamine seller, with an overall capacity of 360,000 metric tons. Production is scheduled to begin early in 2010.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter