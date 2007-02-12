Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Journal Cover Art

February 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Stephen Ritter asked recently, "Does [scientific art] on journal covers serve a purpose in the Internet age?" (C&EN, Nov. 6, 2006, page 24).

My reply is, "Yes, certainly!"

Cover art helps emphasize the connection of chemistry to the world. Chemistry draws from the world around us, and its value lies in what it returns in our understanding of how the world works, contributing to the survival and advancement of our species.

The art also prepares the reader for what he or she is about to study, setting a framework for the concepts to be presented. But that's not entirely why I think the cover art is important. We may be intensely studious with our science, yet it is not an end in itself. If we take a wider world view, we make our work more relevant, and art invites us to communicate on a different level. To be aware of wonders causes us to value them, and that helps to preserve them while also enriching our lives.

When I see the connection between molecules and the natural world, I am delighted. At its best, art does more than illustrate, it entreats and delights. It adds feeling, begging that some emotional investment be derived from the text and glyphs of our science printed within.

No matter how specialized a journal is there will be content that individual readers find somewhat foreign to their experience. It is the art that tells us, "Look closer, there is a kind of beauty there."

Cover art would work best if related directly to the content of the current issue. However, it would still be effective if it made a stand-alone statement from the chemist's perspective. Specific art would have to be produced before the issue deadline, unless specific art could be taken from a pool. If ACS opened a channel for art contribution from the chemist community, I believe a nice collection would grow, and more of us could have the opportunity to "make the cover."

Jim Profitt
Goshen, Ind.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Editorial: Our evolution continues
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Editorial: Celebrating the centennial of C&EN
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A scent-ual sketch

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE