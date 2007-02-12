New Deal In OLEDS

Ciba Specialty Chemicals and Finland's VTT Technical Research Center will collaborate in a two-year printed electronics research project. The partners will develop novel materials and roll-to-roll printing processes for organic electronics. Potential applications include ultrathin organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) for displays and lighting, organic transistors, solar cells, and sensors. Major funding for the collaboration is provided by the Finnish Funding Agency for Research & Innovation. Last October, Ciba entered a similar agreement with the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research on novel conductive polymers for printable applications.
