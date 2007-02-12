Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nickel Catalysts Liberate Lots Of H2

February 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Newly minted nickel catalysts help the promising hydrogen-fuel-storage compound ammonia borane (H3NBH3, or AB) release almost all of its hydrogen atoms in a relatively short time (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2007, 129, 1844). R. Tom Baker and his colleagues at Los Alamos National Laboratory prepared nickel complexes containing N-heterocyclic carbene ligands and tried them on AB, finding that more than 2.5 equivalents of H2 evolved at 60 °C. Stripped of most of its hydrogen atoms, AB forms a cross-linked borazine ring structure. One catalyst (shown) was particularly active, completing the H2 release in 150 minutes. Scientists are studying numerous methods (such as heating) and catalysts (such as acids or precious metals iridium and palladium) for dehydrogenating AB. The authors note this is the first example of a first-row transition-metal catalyst used on AB. The Los Alamos researchers say a large amount of H2 evolution from AB is necessary to reach government goals for a practical hydrogen storage system (9% hydrogen by weight for the overall system by 2015).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single atoms catalyze Suzuki reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Onward to simpler C–H functionalizations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Long-Sought Uranium(VI) Nitride Complex Isolated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE