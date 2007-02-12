The 62nd Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM 2007) will be hosted by the ACS Richland Section and will take place June 17-20, at the Boise Centre on the Grove, Boise, Idaho. The meeting's website, northwestchemistry.org/Norm_2007/index.htm, will have updates.

Abstracts are requested for papers in analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as biochemistry. The online abstract submittal program is now available at the meeting's website; the deadline is May 7.

Organizers are planning symposia on instrumental experiments in the general chemistry laboratory, active learning in chemical education, bio-based products, environmental molecular sciences laboratory user research, green chemistry, Hanford site analytical chemistry, management of the chemical enterprise, noninvasive diagnostics, radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals, semiconductor materials, the chemistry of advanced nuclear systems, thermodynamic models in geochemistry, sensors and sensor technology, women in chemistry, agricultural and public health protection chemistry, and public response to chemical exposure emergencies.

Submit abstracts to northwestchemistry.org/Norm_2007/Submission.htm. Questions may be addressed to Samuel A. Bryan, program chair, at (509) 376-6949 or sam.bryan@pnl.gov or Tim Hubler, general chair, at (509) 373-0249 or tim.hubler@pnl.gov.

NORM 2007 will be held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Pacific Division of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAASPD) (www.sou.edu/aaaspd/2007Boise/Index.html). The meetings will be separate but open to each other's registered attendees. This is a first venture of this kind for the two groups, and they are looking forward to the interaction with scientists of all disciplines at this meeting.

The meeting will open Sunday evening with a welcoming address by ACS President Catherine T. Hunt, followed by an opening mixer and poster session that she will host. AAASPD will host a keynote speaker, science education expert Shirley Malcom, on Monday evening. Extensive programming is planned for high school teachers and undergraduate students. Attendees can also participate in professional development workshops and various social events, including an awards reception and banquet.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

The meeting includes an exposition with the latest products and services available to the scientific community. Companies wishing to participate can still sign up for booth space by contacting Karen E. Grant, exposition chair, at (509) 547-0511 or kgrant@columbiabasin.edu.

The meeting has reserved blocks of rooms at local hotels for meeting attendees. Please visit northwestchemistry.org/Norm_2007 /Registration.htm for more information on making reservations and to take advantage of the advance meeting registration rate.