Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Passive Versus Active Voice

February 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Upon reading "Teaching Writing to Undergrads," I was a bit dismayed by John T. Ikeda Franklin's statement on use of the passive versus active voice when writing science reports (C&EN, Oct. 30, 2006, page 45). Franklin is an English professor and director of the Writing Center at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

The article states that Franklin has spent a good deal of time as a tutor telling students that passive voice is the proper style for scientific reports: "The difference between chemistry and autobiography," he said he explains to students, "is that a lab report is not the story of your life in the laboratory."

I couldn't disagree more. The problems with the passive voice are that it usually requires more words than the active voice to convey the same information; by using more words, it is harder to understand than active voice. Sometimes, passive voice does not specify a "doer" of the action conveyed in the sentence; if it specifies the doer, it usually comes at the end of the sentence in the form of a prepositional phrase. I firmly believe that one should say "I or we" did such and such. The passive voice alternative is to say "such and such was done."

Some enlightenment has entered the scientific literature over the past 20 years or so such that authors are increasingly using the active voice. Those who would argue for always using passive voice in scientific documents assume that science is a strictly objective endeavor, but it is not. The discovery of scientific truths is a human endeavor, and unfortunately, one of the human frailties is that we sometimes err. Thus, the human investigator will apply his or her talents, we hope, to the best of his or her ability. Nonetheless, every scientific discovery will bear the human imprint.

Glenn L. Roof
Sugar Land, Texas

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award For Interpreting Chemistry For The Public: Peter Atkins
Overrated Objectivity
Transparency Is A Good Thing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE