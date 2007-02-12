Recognition For Nearly 1,000 50-Year ACS Members

In 2007, ACS will honor 964 50-year members. In appreciation of the many years of service they have given to the society, ACS will give each 50-year member a special pin and a 50-year membership card, which entitles them to free attendance at all ACS meetings. These items will be mailed in late February.
In addition, local section awards ceremonies will be held in the coming months to recognize the 50-year members and present them with certificates. Local section chairs or awards chairs can expect to receive 50-year-member certificates for their sections in late February. In April, members who join the ranks of this honored group in 2007 will be listed in C&EN. For more information about the program, please contact Angela Yeo at a_yeo@acs.org or (202) 872-4569.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter