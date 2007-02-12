Rick Smalley was 'Hip'

I appreciated the article about Rick Smalley (C&EN, Oct. 9, 2006, page 13). I had the pleasure of meeting him while I was a grad student in polymer science at the University of Connecticut in the late 1990s, after he won the Nobel Prize. He gave a wonderful talk to a full lecture hall. A number of audience members and I went up and talked with him afterward. I remember him as being easily approachable, down-to-earth, enthusiastic, and very clear. What a treat!
It's great to see that chemistry—as well as other "hard" sciences and engineering—has had, and no doubt will continue to have, brilliant gems who do technically excellent work and inspire others to do so.
Oh, yes, and I somehow remember him as being "hip"—just a gut feeling, but it's good to know that we scientists and engineers can radiate "coolness," as well.
David J. Moonay
Middleboro, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter