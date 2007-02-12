Smells Too Good

I want to comment on a letter from James R. Sanborn (C&EN, Nov. 13, 2006, page 7). The objections about butanol and derivatives are correct; however, transforming butanol to di-n-butyl ether should not be a problem. That ether would have more energy content by weight and volume and would have about the same vapor pressure as butanol. Its only downside is that it smells almost too good.
Alfred Waterfeld
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
