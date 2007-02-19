Tiwest, a venture between Tronox and South Africa's Exxaro Resources, is expanding a titanium dioxide pigment plant in Kwinana, Western Australia. The expansion, set for completion in 2009, will increase the plant's 110,000 metric tons of capacity by as much as 50,000 metric tons per year at a cost of up to $45 million. Exxaro says the expansion complements its pending acquisition of Namakwa Sands, which will give it additional titanium dioxide feedstock. Tronox was spun off from oil exploration company Kerr-McGee in 2005.
