February 19, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 8

Researchers picture and poke the ribosome to learn how it works

Volume 85 | Issue 8
Biological Chemistry

Protein Factory Reveals Its Secrets

Researchers picture and poke the ribosome to learn how it works

Prescription For Success In Sales

In a declining job market for pharmaceutical sales reps, a science degree can help open doors

'Zinc Fingers' That Flip The Genetic Switch

  • Environment

    2008 R&D Budget Holds No Surprises

    Bush's proposed budget continues last year's programs, offers meager gains

  • Biological Chemistry

    Flipping the Switch

    Researchers are learning to turn gene transcription on and off with transcription factors of their own making

  • Business

    Ferro Moves Forward

    With legacy financial issues mostly resolved, firm focuses on growing businesses

Science Concentrates

Education

Erik W. Thulstrup

Danish spectroscopist aids developing nations

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Dazed By Doughnuts, Toasted Sponges

 

