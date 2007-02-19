BASF Will Expand Engineering Plastics

BASF will build a plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, that can produce 6,000 metric tons per year of dihydroxy diphenyl sulfone (DHDS), a feedstock used to make the high-temperature-resistant polymer polyether sulfone. To be completed in mid-2008, the facility will supply the feedstock to a polyether sulfone plant at the site that is being doubled in size to 12,000 metric tons. BASF now purchases DHDS but says it can make the chemical in-house through a process already developed by its leather chemicals business.
