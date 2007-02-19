Bill To Fund DOE 'Solar Wall'

Legislation passed by the House last week provides $30 million in construction funding and orders the General Services Administration to install a 300-foot long and 150-foot high "solar wall" on the Department of Energy's headquarters building in Washington, D.C. The solar wall would include photovoltaic panels capable of generating a minimum of 100 kW of electricity as well as a solar-thermal water-heating system. It is based on a design competition held at the end of the previous Administration but was never budgeted by the Bush Administration. It would be the largest solar installation on any federal building, says Rep. James L. Oberstar (D-Minn.), the bill's sponsor. "It is only fitting that the Energy Department be at the cutting edge of utilizing and supporting applied research in alternative energy sources," he continued. DOE had no comment on the legislation.
