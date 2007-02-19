Air Liquide has entered a partnership with fellow French firm Total to capture flue gas carbon dioxide. Under the agreement, Total will install Air Liquide oxygen combustion technology at a fossil-fuel-based electricity plant in southwestern France's Lacq industrial region. The companies say the technology sufficiently concentrates CO2 in the flue gas to make recovery economically feasible. Total will then inject up to 150,000 metric tons of CO2 over two years into a former natural gas pool several miles under the ground.
