Honeywell To Pay In Baton Rouge Case

Honeywell has agreed to plead guilty and pay $12 million to settle charges that it violated the Clean Air Act in a July 2003 incident in which an employee died. According to the Justice Department, the employee, Delvin Henry, opened a 1-ton cylinder that had been erroneously labeled as containing a refrigerant. In fact, it contained the toxic material antimony pentachloride, which released violently and with lethal effects. Honeywell says it has taken measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.
