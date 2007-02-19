Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House Committee Starts 2008 Budget Hearings

February 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Marburger
[+]Enlarge
Credit: David Hanson/C&EN
Credit: David Hanson/C&EN

As Congress finished its work on the fiscal 2007 federal budget, the House Science & Technology Committee turned its attention to the 2008 budget (see page 25) at a hearing last week. Committee members concerned about funding for education and science programs heard from Office of Science & Technology Policy Director John H. Marburger III, who pointed out that the President's 2008 proposed federal R&D budget is up $5.5 billion from the 2007 budget to $142.7 billion. With respect to basic research, he said federal support is set to grow almost $1 billion over the 2006 appropriated level, to $28.4 billion. S&T Committee Chairman Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.), however, expressed his concern over the proposed R&D funding, noting that in absolute dollars, this portion of the budget is declining as a percentage of our economy. Marburger countered that the tight budget environment requires difficult choices and that "this year's R&D budget proposal provides robust levels of investment that allow America to maintain its leadership position in science and move ahead in selected priority areas."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Congress passes 2019 budgets for some science agencies
America Competes Act Renewal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Pledges Support For R&D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE