Huge Impact Predicted From Sea-Level Rise

Some 60 million people in developing countries would be displaced by a 1-meter rise in sea level due to global warming, according to a recent report from the World Bank. The research examined the impact on 84 countries of a sea rise between 1 and 5 meters. A 1-meter rise would put 194,000 km2 under water and absorb approximately 1.3% of gross domestic product for the affected countries. For some countries, the impact would be catastrophic, according to the report. For instance, in Vietnam, even a 1-meter rise would displace 10.8% of the population. The report is available at econ.worldbank.org.
