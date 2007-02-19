Lackluster Shipments In December

U .S. chemical shipments increased 0.4% in value in December from the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Commerce Department, and were up only 0.2% from December 2005. Those slight increases in shipments, coupled with somewhat lower inventories, generally caused the inventories-to-shipments ratios to decline. For all chemicals, the December ratio fell to 1.21 from 1.23 in November but increased from 1.19 a year earlier. For the full year, total chemical shipments increased 4.1% to $576.6 billion.
