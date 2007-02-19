Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Macrolide inhibits tumor cell migration

February 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Several members of a new class of synthetic macrolides have been found to inhibit the migration of breast cancer cells in vitro, opening the door to novel agents for halting or slowing the spread of cancer (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja068538d). Carole A. Bewley and postdoc Belhu B. Metaferia of NIH's National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases designed and synthesized six macrolides based on a scaffold derived from the natural product quinic acid, a tetrahydroxylated cyclohexanecarboxylic acid. In tests conducted by Xin-Yun Huang's group at Weill Medical College of Cornell University, in New York City, four of the new macrolides inhibited tumor cell migration, and the most potent one (shown) worked in the low nanomolar range. This compound's potency, Bewley tells C&EN, is comparable to that of the best previously reported tumor-cell-migration inhibitors (analogs of the macrolide natural product migrastatin), yet its synthesis is much simpler. Her group is now scaling up the synthesis of the compound for in vivo tests.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The FDA approves new antifungal oteseconazole
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel antifungal wins FDA approval
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Heartburn Drug Lansoprazole May Fight Tuberculosis Too

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE