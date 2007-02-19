Mitsubishi Chemical Seeks Plastics Arm
Mitsubishi Chemical has offered to purchase the 48% of Mitsubishi Plastics that it doesn't already own for $345 million. The shares that Mitsubishi Chemical is aiming to buy are listed on the Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, stock exchanges. Its offer represents a 22% premium over Mitsubishi Plastics' average share price in the three months up to Feb. 7. If the offer is successful, the two companies will fully integrate their operations.
