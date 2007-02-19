NIGMS Seeks Strategy Input

The National Institute of General Medical Sciences is soliciting input on a strategic plan to guide decision-making at the institute over the next five years. NIGMS is hoping to hear from a broad range of stakeholders, including scientists and scientific organizations. "The strategic plan is an opportunity to identify ways of capitalizing on the significant advances that are impacting basic research," says NIGMS Director Jeremy M. Berg. "We seek input in any relevant area, including how to support emerging scientific fields and technologies, encourage diversity in the scientific workforce, and enhance communications with the biomedical community and the public." Comments will be accepted from Feb. 20 through March 20 at www.nigms.nih.gov/about/strategicplan/input.htm.
