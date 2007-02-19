Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Skinny separation membranes

February 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of Rochester
Credit: University of Rochester

A new class of nanofabricated membranes whose pores are about the size of the molecules being filtered could improve macromolecular separations. Philippe M. Fauchet, James L. McGrath, and coworkers at the University of Rochester describe porous, nanocrystalline silicon membranes that are approximately 10 nm thick with mean pore sizes between 5 and 25 nm (Nature 2007, 445, 749). The researchers use standard silicon deposition and etching techniques to make the membranes. They tune the size of the pores, which appear as white spots in the micrograph shown, by changing the temperature during fabrication. The membranes can separate proteins of different sizes and molecular weights. As an example, the researchers separated the common blood proteins bovine serum albumin (BSA) and immunoglobulin-γ (IgG) with such a membrane. BSA diffuses through the membrane more rapidly than does IgG, allowing for a higher degree of separation of BSA. The researchers expect to be able to fabricate a membrane with pore sizes that block IgG while letting BSA through. Such membranes could be easily incorporated into microfluidic devices.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom catalyst quantifies effect of nanoconfinement
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA-Programmed Synthesis Of Tissues
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slicing Nanowires Into Nanocrystal Arrays

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE