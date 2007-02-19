Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

UN Backs Voluntary Efforts On Mercury

February 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Voluntary efforts around the world to curb releases of mercury will be expanded over the next two years, governments decided on Feb. 9 at a U.N. meeting. The U.S., backed by Canada, Japan, Australia, China, and India, forestalled an effort by the European Union to launch negotiations on a new international treaty to control mercury. At the meeting of the UN Environment Program's Governing Council, country representatives agreed to promote voluntary partnerships among governments, industry, and other groups to curb releases of the metal from power stations and gold mining as well as from industrial and consumer products. The council urged nations to use recycled mercury instead of mining it and called for countries to compile information on options for the long-term storage of the metal. Governments will reconsider the need for a mercury treaty in 2009.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EU closing in on reform of emission trading program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Countries Ink Mercury Pact
U.S., China Announce Plans To Cut Emissions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE