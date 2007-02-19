Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

It's An Old Story: Productivity Rises

Output of chemicals per hour increased in 2006, and unit labor costs fell

by William Storck
February 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

THE U.S. CHEMICAL INDUSTRY has now seen 24 straight years of rising labor productivity, or output per workhour. And over the past few years, the increases in labor productivity plus generally lower unit labor costs, or the cost to produce each unit of output, have been much appreciated by chemical producers fighting higher energy and raw material costs.

Using data from the Federal Reserve Board and the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, C&EN calculates that productivity rose 1.9% in 2006 from the previous year to an index of 145.6 (all indexes are based on 1997 = 100).

Meanwhile, the increase in productivity for the chemical industry was greater than that for hourly wages, thus producing a much-needed decline in unit labor costs. This measure fell 2.5% to an index of 101.5 after an increase of 0.4% in 2005.

It should be noted that late last year the Federal Reserve Board considerably revised its production indexes, a move that substantially raised the indexes for 2003 and onward. In addition, the Labor Department has made its own revision to employment data. Thus, the productivity measures have changed significantly from those published a year ago in C&EN (C&EN, Feb. 6, 2006, page 17).

For instance, in last year's survey, chemical industry productivity rose 6.5% from 2002 to 2005, the year before the revision occurred. With the revised data, productivity is estimated to have risen 12.6% during the three-year period.

During the same period, unit labor costs based on the old data increased 2.8%. With the new data, the increase was just half of that, 1.4%.

While chemical productivity and unit labor costs improved from 2005 to 2006, the comparable indexes for all U.S. manufacturing did better. Output per hour in that large category rose 2.8% to an index of 164.2, and unit labor costs declined 3.2%.

The year-to-year increase in productivity for the chemical industry was the result of a 2.3% improvement in chemical production and a 0.2% increase in aggregate production workhours, a product of the number of production workers and the hours they work.

Within the industry's individual sectors, all but one sector, pharmaceuticals, saw productivity increase last year. For the drug industry, productivity fell 3.6% as production fell 0.5% to an index of 144.1 and workhours rose 3.3% to an index of 139.2.

Two specialty chemical sectors showed big productivity gains. The biggest increase was in soaps and toiletries, where output per hour rose 7.2% to an index of 161.8 on an 8.6% increase in production and a 1.5% rise in aggregate workhours. This was followed by a 4.5% increase in productivity to 109.1 in paints, coatings, and adhesives. There, output was up 2.6% but workhours fell 1.7%.

Basic chemicals, often viewed as a staid, old business, saw its productivity rise 3.7%, as production increased 2.3% to an index of 108.9 and workhours declined 1.1% to an index of 55.8.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Employment Eases In July
Chemical prices rise in December
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Job increases continue

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE