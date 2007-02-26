2007 Midwest Award Nominations

NOMINATIONS are being accepted for the 2007 Midwest Award, sponsored by the ACS St. Louis Section. The annual award recognizes outstanding achievements made by an individual who has advanced pure or applied chemistry, chemical education, and the profession of chemistry.
The contributions must have been made while the scientist resided in the Midwest, defined by a geographic area encompassing local sections participating in the ACS Midwest Regional Meeting. This includes most local sections in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, southern Illinois, and South Dakota.
Neither the nominee nor the nominator needs to be a member of ACS or reside currently in the Midwest. Nominees can be from industry, academia, government, or private practice.
Nominations should include a nominating letter, two or more seconding letters, a curriculum vitae, a brief biography, and documented and objective information regarding the outstanding achievements of the nominee. If the nominee is an academic, a list of persons who have received advanced degrees under his or her tutelage should be included.
Submit nine copies of all nomination materials to James J. O'Brien, ACS Midwest Award Chair, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, University of Missouri, One University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121.
The award will be presented during the 42nd Midwest Regional Meeting in Kansas City, Mo., in November. The award consists of a medallion and an honorarium. The deadline for nominations is March 31.
