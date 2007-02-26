Advertisement

8509cov_lungcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 26, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 9

Drugs targeting the protein Hsp90 push already unstable cancer cells to the brink

Credit:

Pharmaceuticals

Living On The Edge

Drugs targeting the protein Hsp90 push already unstable cancer cells to the brink

Quinine Revisited ... Again

Historical research helps untangle the complex mythology of quinine synthesis

Industry Adapts To New Congress

Business groups maintain ambitious agenda but face tough battles on Capitol Hill

  • Environment

    Avoiding Global Collapse

    Chemists have a vital role to play in achieving sustainability

  • Business

    Brushing Up On Plant Riches

    Phytochemicals get boost from advanced chemical analysis, synthesis

  • Policy

    Power Struggle

    Lawmakers probe Bush directive, fearing decrease in their influence on regulations

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

How pregnancy eases multiple sclerosis

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

Lightly Salted, Surreal Crab, Human Nature

 

