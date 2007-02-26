Air Products Names Technology Officer
Air Products & Chemicals has named Montgomery Alger as vice president and chief technology officer. He replaces Miles P. Drake, who retired in September to become Weyerhaeuser's chief technology officer. Alger joins Air Products from Momentive Performance Materials, formerly General Electric's Advanced Materials division, where he was manager of technology. Dow Chemical Chief Technology Officer William F. Banholzer is also a GE alumnus; he joined the Midland, Mich.-based firm in 2005.
