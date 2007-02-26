Anthrax and Microbiology

Volunteerism: Helped or hurt your career?
Has volunteering given your career a boost? Or has it had unintentional negative effects? Good or bad, C&EN would like to hear about these experiences for an article examining volunteerism's impact on people's careers. If you'd like to be part of this story, contact Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org or (202) 872-4579.
I appreciated Lois Ember's article on the anthrax case (C&EN, Dec. 4, 2006, page 47). My guess is that the other 50,000 members of the American Society for Microbiology (and many chemists who are not officially affiliated with ASM) would disagree with the statement that Applied & Environmental Microbiology is a "well-respected but not well-known journal." Applied & Environmental Microbiology has a broad readership and is published by ASM.
Doug Weibel
Madison, Wis.
