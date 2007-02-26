Aptuit Outlines Investment Plan

Aptuit plans to invest $100 million in expanding capacity, improving efficiencies, and aligning its various operations. The move follows the acquisition of EaglePicher's pharmaceutical services unit, which added two plants for making active pharmaceutical ingredients, and the West Lafayette, Ind.-based solid-state chemistry specialist SSCI. Aptuit, which was founded in 2004 as a drug development firm, says the investment will enable better integration of its broad array of operations and services.
