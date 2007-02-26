Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

February 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 9
Ticona will build a previously announced ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene plant at the Celanese chemical complex in Nanjing, China. The firm plans to start up the 20,000-metric-ton-per-year facility in the second half of 2008.

Clariant has sold its dimethylsulfate business, which employs about 30 people, to Germany's Grillo Werke. The deal continues the dissolution of Clariant's life sciences chemicals division. Still for sale is its custom manufacturing business, which makes agrochemical intermediates.

Air Liquide is buying out Linde in four industrial gas joint ventures in Southeast Asia that have combined annual sales of about $300 million. At the same time, Air Liquide is selling Linde its stakes in two other ventures. On balance, Linde will receive about $360 million.

Tronox says it is assessing options, including a sale, for its Uerdingen, Germany, titanium dioxide plant. The facility is Tronox' only one to use the sulfate production process.

BASF has signed an agreement to purchase Polymer Chemical, a Dutch polyurethane foam and spray coatings systems maker. Polymer Chemical has a staff of 30 and operates a plant in Boxtel, the Netherlands.

Novo Nordisk has licensed its glucokinase activator program to TransTech Pharma. The glucokinase activator compounds stem from a research collaboration between the companies that began in 2001. Earlier this year, Novo Nordisk announced plans to divest its small-molecule drug discovery programs.

Roche has granted GlaxoSmithKline an exclusive license for the nonprescription rights to its antiobesity medicine orlistat outside the U.S., excluding Japan. GSK has licensed the drug in the U.S. since 2004. Financial terms, which include a payment to Roche, were not disclosed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

