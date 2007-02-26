Call for Nominations for Linus Pauling Award

NOMINATIONS are being accepted for the 2007 Linus Pauling Award. The award is presented annually by the ACS Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound Sections to honor outstanding achievement in chemistry.
Nominations should consist of a concise curriculum vitae that includes significant publications and a list of honors and awards, along with a summary (400-1,000 words) of scientific achievements, including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the nominee's work. Letters seconding the nomination are encouraged. Send seven copies of the nominating documents by March 15 to Glenn T. Evans, Oregon State University, 153 Gilbert Hall, Corvallis, OR 97331-4003.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter