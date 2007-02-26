Chemical Prices Slip In January

U .S. chemical prices were essentially unchanged in January from the previous month, but were higher than year-earlier levels, according to Labor Department data. The government figures show the producer price index of 206.6 (1982 = 100) fell almost imperceptibly from 206.7 in December but was up 1.4% from January the year before. The January price index for industrial chemicals was 211.2, down 0.3% from the previous month, but 2.3% above January 2006.
