Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cleaner method for recycling 'e-waste'

February 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Growing piles of printed circuit boards and other detritus from outmoded electronic devices have prompted a team of Chinese environmental engineers to devise a new method for recycling the waste (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es0618245). Circuit boards contain about 30% by weight of high-purity metals that are patterned onto a hard substrate made from woven glass fibers infused with epoxy or phenol-formaldehyde resins. Recycling circuit boards to recover the metals is carried out primarily by acid washing or burning the boards in backyards or small workshops in developing countries, the researchers note. In the new method, Zhenming Xu and coworkers of Shanghai Jiao Tong University first pulverize circuit boards and then pass the powdered material through an electric field. Induced static charges in the nonmetallic particles cause them to adhere to a roller as the metal particles fall away. The metals can be segregated, purified, and reused. The polymeric material isn't environmentally suitable for incineration or landfills, but the researchers discovered they can press the powder into molds to make hard tiles that can be used as a building material.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Speedy method for 3-D printed electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser-made graphene enables simple, low-cost nanogenerator﻿
‘Green’ coating protects plastics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE