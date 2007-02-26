Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Columbus' Silver Mining Debunked

Chemistry rewrites history of precious-metal processing in New World

by Bethany Halford
February 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Galena and lead pieces unearthed at LaIsabela.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: James Quine
Credit: James Quine

CHEMICAL ANALYSIS of metallurgical artifacts from La Isabela—the settlement Christopher Columbus founded on his second trip to the New World in 1494—is challenging the long-held notion that the site is where Europeans first mined and processed precious metals in the New World. A recent lead isotope analysis of La Isabela artifacts reveals that the settlers were not, as archaeologists thought, extracting silver from Caribbean ores but were trying to pull the metal out of materials they'd brought from Spain (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0607297104).

The discovery provides new evidence of how desperate La Isabela's inhabitants were to extract something of value from their disastrous time in the New World, says Alyson M. Thibodeau, the geosciences graduate student at the University of Arizona who spearheaded the research.

La Isabela has a legacy of disappointment. When Columbus returned to Spain in 1493 from his first expedition to the Americas, he spoke exuberantly of a New World glimmering with golden treasure. His tales convinced Spain's King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella to finance a much larger second expedition. As many as 1,500 settlers joined Columbus, no doubt tempted by the promise of riches.

These starry-eyed adventurers established La Isabela, the first European town in the New World, on the northern shore of what is now the Dominican Republic. They did not, however, find any precious-metal ores there. Instead, the settlers found hunger, disease, hurricanes, mutiny, and conflicts with the local Taíno natives. By 1498, La Isabela had been abandoned.

While excavating La Isabela in the late 1980s and early 1990s, archaeologists unearthed evidence of silver extraction. They found more than 100 lb of galena, a silver-containing lead ore, as well as hundreds of pounds of slag, which, upon close inspection, contained tiny specks of silver. This, the archaeologists thought, indicated the settlers' early silver-prospecting efforts.

But one question remained: Why didn't the settlers' records mention any discoveries of ore? Thibodeau decided to compare the lead isotope ratios from galena deposits in the Caribbean with those from the galena from La Isabela. They didn't match. But lead isotope ratios from the La Isabela galena did match those of Spanish samples of the ore, leading Thibodeau to conclude that the settlers brought the material with them, probably to compare with the anticipated local ores for a rough assay of silver content.

"What appeared to be the earliest evidence of European finds of precious metals in the New World turned out not to be that at all," says David J. Killick, an anthropology professor at Arizona, who participated in the research. "It's a very different story."

Piecing together what's known about La Isabela's final doomed months and the poorly processed galena, Thibodeau's group hypothesizes that the settlement's last desperate survivors were trying to salvage anything of value before abandoning the site.

"This part of the story of Columbus' failed settlement is one that couldn't be found in the historical documents," Thibodeau says. "We never could have figured this out without applying the techniques of physical science to the archaeological artifacts."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE