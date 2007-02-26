DSM And BASF Make Venture Investments

DSM has made an equity investment in Harland Medical Systems, a Minnesota-based company that markets medical coating technologies. The two firms will cooperate on linking DSM's hydrophilic coating technology with Harland's automated coating equipment and coating services. Separately, BASF is investing in DataLase, a British firm that has developed laser-based printing technology used in product identification. BASF is providing about $2 million of DataLase's just-completed $10 million financing round.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter