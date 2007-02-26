Germany's Merck Shifts Head Again

Merck KGaA has named Karl-Ludwig Kley as chairman, effective April 27. Kley replaces Michael Roemer, a longtime company executive who took the position in November 2005 following the abrupt departure of Bernhard Scheuble. Kley, who has been vice chairman of Merck's executive board since last September, is credited as an architect of the company's new pharmaceutical division, Merck Serono.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter