Ineos to produce Phenol In China

Ineos Phenol plans to build a 400,000-metric-ton-per-year phenol plant in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, China, by the end of 2009. The British company says it has received Chinese government approval to build the plant, which will also make coproduct acetone. When the plant is completed, "Ineos will be the only company in the world to have phenol and acetone production in Europe, the U.S., and Asia," says Ineos Phenol CEO Alberto Spera.
