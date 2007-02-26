Key Genentech Patent Rejected

Genentech suffered a setback last week when the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office issued a final ruling to reject the company's U.S. patent number 6,331,415. Known as the Cabilly patent, the intellectual property covers antibody production technology that Genentech has licensed to a number of other companies. PTO maintains that the Cabilly patent covers the same ground as an earlier patent issued to the company that expired in March 2005. Genentech plans to appeal the decision, a process that it says could take one to two years.
