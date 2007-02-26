NIH and Chemistry

Volunteerism: Helped or hurt your career?
Has volunteering given your career a boost? Or has it had unintentional negative effects? Good or bad, C&EN would like to hear about these experiences for an article examining volunteerism's impact on people's careers. If you'd like to be part of this story, contact Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org or (202) 872-4579.
In her President's Message, Catherine T. Hunt identified challenges for the chemistry community in the areas of education, collaboration, and innovation (C&EN, Jan. 1, page 2). As a significant funder of chemistry research and training, the National Institutes of Health plays a key role in supporting and advancing the field. One indication of this role is the substantial number of 2007 ACS National Award winners-25 among the 71-who are current NIH grantees.
I recently described a number of NIH programs relevant to the chemistry community (ACS Chem. Biol. 2006, 1, 547). Several of these programs provide important new tools, methods, and resources to chemists and the broader scientific community. In addition, NIH has a strong interest in research at the interfaces of the biological and physical sciences and is partnering with other federal science agencies as well as groups such as ACS to capitalize on highly promising opportunities in these areas.
Jeremy M. Berg Director, National Institute of General Medical Sciences
Bethesda, Md.
