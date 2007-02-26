Nano-Terra Partners With Merck Kgaa

Nano-Terra, in Cambridge, Mass., and Germany's Merck, through its North American affiliate EMD Chemicals, will work together to apply nanoscale molecular fabrication methods to the production of specialty chemicals. A goal of the work, which they will conduct largely in Nano-Terra's labs, is to create new physical properties in materials that Merck currently makes and sells. The firms expect the first products from their collaboration to be available by early 2008. Privately held Nano-Terra was created in early 2005 by entrepreneur Carmichael Roberts and Harvard University chemistry professor George M. Whitesides.
