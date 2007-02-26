Nominations Sought for Citation for Chemical Breakthroughs

THE ACS DIVISION of the History of Chemistry is calling for nominations for its Citation for Chemical Breakthroughs awards. The awards recognize breakthrough publications, books, and patents worldwide in the field of chemistry. The advances must have been revolutionary in concept, broad in scope, and long term in impact.
Departments or institutions being recognized will receive a plaque to be hung near the office or laboratory where the breakthrough was achieved. Nominations must include a full literature citation and a supporting statement of up to 200 words.
All nominations must be received by April 1. More information is available at www.scs.uiuc.edu/~mainzv/HIST/. Click the heading, "Divisional Awards." E-mail nominations to hist_ccb@yahoo.com.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter