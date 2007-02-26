Ryoji Noyori Prize goes to Evans; 2007 Nominations Sought

DAVID A. EVANS, Abbott & James Lawrence Professor of Chemistry at Harvard University, is the recipient of the 2006 Ryoji Noyori Prize, sponsored by Takasago International Corp.
The prize recognizes and encourages outstanding contributions to research in asymmetric synthetic chemistry. Evans has made significant advances in the design of stereoselective reactions and the applications of these reactions to natural product synthesis. His lab developed enantioselective Diels-Alder, Michael, and aldol reactions, three important families of processes.
In the area of synthetic design, he has achieved synthesis of complex natural products through the exclusive use of chiral auxiliaries to control stereochemical relationships. Evans' chiral auxiliaries and chiral catalysts for enantioselective bond formation are widely used in both industrial and academic laboratories throughout the world.
The Ryoji Noyori Prize consists of a certificate, a medallion, and $10,000.
Nominations for the 2007 Ryoji Noyori Prize are being accepted. Submit applications preferably by e-mail to support@ssocj.or.jp. Nomination instructions may be downloaded from www.soc.nii.ac.jp/ssocj/indexenglish.html. The deadline is May 1.
