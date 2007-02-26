Toronto Research Continues Its Expansion

Toronto Research Chemicals has just completed two new laboratories and an analytical lab and has started construction on a similar set of labs to be completed next month. The additions can accommodate up to 20 chemists each, according to Vice President Charles E. Dime. TRC currently employs 70 people. Based in North York, Ontario, the company calls itself a world leader in the manufacture of complex organic chemicals for biomedical and pharmaceutical research.
