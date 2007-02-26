Advertisement

Environment

U.S. Gas Emissions Rose 0.8% In 2005

February 26, 2007
EPA has released a draft report on the U.S. sources of greenhouse gas emissions. When finalized, the report will be submitted to the United Nations to fulfill an annual obligation under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The report concludes that, in 2005, overall U.S. emissions increased 0.8% from the previous year, primarily because of increased demand for electricity. Total U.S. emissions in that year of the six main greenhouse gases-carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride-were equivalent to 7.3 billion metric tons of CO2. Emissions rose a total of 16% between 1990 and 2005, while the U.S. economy grew 55%. And in Europe, where the European Union has pledged to reduce its emissions 8% by 2012 and 20% by 2020 from 1990 levels, EU environment ministers pledged on Feb. 20 to raise the 2020 target to 30% if the U.S. would make a similar effort.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

