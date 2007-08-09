Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Insect's Venom Eyed For Cancer Defense

Walkingstick's novel monoterpene shows activity against tumor cells

by Raychelle Burks
August 9, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

CHEMICAL RELATIVES
[+]Enlarge
Structural similarities prompted researchers to study whether parectadial, like perillyl alcohol, displays anticancer activity.
Structural similarities prompted researchers to study whether parectadial, like perillyl alcohol, displays anticancer activity.

Camouflage is not the only trick Madagascar walkingsticks use to thwart their enemies. These insects also spray a defensive fluid, and a team of researchers hopes the fluid's key chemical, parectadial, will ward off a human enemy: cancer.

P. mocquerys,
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Oskar V. Conle P. mocquerys,a rare walkingstick found only in Madagascar.
Credit: Oskar V. Conle P. mocquerys,a rare walkingstick found only in Madagascar.

The team, led by biochemistry professor Arthur S. Edison of the University of Florida, details their discovery and characterization of parectadial along with their development of a synthetic route to this novel monoterpene (J. Nat. Prod., DOI: 10.1021/np070151g).

Studying an insect's defensive fluid is often a challenge because the sample size typically is minuscule. Edison's team overcame this obstacle by using microsample NMR technology aimed at analyzing natural products (C&EN, Sept. 25, 2006, page 15). Analysis of venom from the Madagascar walkingstick (Parectatosoma mocquerysi) revealed a monoterpene dialdehyde that Edison's team named parectadial.

"Parectadial is very similar to perillyl alcohol and perillaldehyde," Edison notes. Both of those plant-derived compounds have been investigated for anticancer activity, he adds. Perillyl alcohol is known to arrest tumor cells and has been the focus of a number of clinical trials conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Parectadial's structural similarity to perillyl alcohol prompted Edison's team to study the dialdehyde's effectiveness against tumor cells. Preliminary unpublished results indicate that parectadial displays the same anticancer activity as perillyl alcohol. Results have been so promising that Edison's team filed for a patent on parectadial and aims to test it against approximately 60 cell lines at NCI. "If we are lucky, this new compound from an obscure Madagascar insect could be useful as a drug," Edison says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scorpion venom yields novel alkaloid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two New Mechanisms Found For Disputed Anticancer Agent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Endophytes Are Magic Helpers For Making Natural Products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE