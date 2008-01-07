... As Other Deals Are Wrapped Up

The completion of three midsized chemical deals was also announced on 2008's first business day. OM Group completed its previously announced acquisition of Rockwood Holdings' electronic chemicals businesses for about $315 million. KMG Chemicals completed its purchase of Air Products & Chemicals' high-purity process chemicals business for $70.3 million. And India's Nirma wrapped up its purchase of Searles Valley Minerals, a maker of soda ash and other inorganic chemicals, for an undisclosed sum from Sun Capital Partners.
