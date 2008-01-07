Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 7, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 1

Let's celebrate and communicate the centrality of chemistryand advocate for science education

Credit:

Volume 86 | Issue 1
Policy

The Centrality Of Chemistry: Our Challenges And Opportunities

Let's celebrate and communicate the centrality of chemistryand advocate for science education

Fighting Fakes

U.S., trading partners boost efforts against intellectual property theft

Making Explosives In The Lab

Researchers impress on students the importance of safety

  • Biological Chemistry

    Enzyme Opens For Business

    Transglutaminase 2 structure may pave new route to developing treatments for celiac disease

  • Environment

    Cool Comfort

    The race to find a replacement auto refrigerant heats up in Europe as a ban on HFC-134a looms

  • Business

    Free Trade Or Fair Trade

    The chemical industry would benefit from international standards of environmental and safety compliance

Environment

What's that stuff? Excipients

Inactive ingredients in medicines serve multiple functions in drug delivery

