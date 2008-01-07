Government

Elena Rozhkova has joined the Center for Nanoscale Materials at Argonne National Laboratory. She will work within the center's NanoBio Interfaces group. Most recently, Rozhkova was a research associate in the biological division at the University of Chicago, where she focused on biofunctionalized nanocomposites for biomedical and environmental applications. The NanoBio Interfaces group has also hired Elena Shevchenko. She comes from a staff scientist position at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, where she worked on nanoparticle design and on bringing together constituents of intrinsically different nanoparticles to create novel functional materials with synergistic properties found in neither of the constituents.
