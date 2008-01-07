Kalexsyn Opens New Medchem Labs

The contract medicinal chemistry firm Kalexsyn has opened new laboratories at Western Michigan University's Business Technology & Research Park in Kalamazoo, Mich. Kalexsyn was formed in 2003 by two former Pfizer medicinal chemists after Pfizer decided to end discovery research in Kalamazoo. CEO David Zimmerman says the 20,000-sq-ft facility will allow the firm to double its R&D staff to 32 scientists.
